1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Vienna Police Department is currently searching for a man involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured on Saturday night, according to the agency.

Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to 505 Holiday Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim shot twice inside the home of.

Others inside the home told police that Christian Collier had just recently been released on bond for a family violence battery warrant against his former girlfriend at the same home.

Saturday night police said Collier kicked the back door in, ran inside and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Warrants have been issued for aggravated assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime on Collier.

Police said Collier may be occupying a 2015 Black Chevy Impala (GA Tag RRU2564). The vehicle has damage to the hood and roof from another incident.

Police also said other than Dooly Co., Collier is known to stay in the Houston County Area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Vienna Police Department at 229-268-8459.

