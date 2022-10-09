Ask the Expert
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

