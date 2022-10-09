Thousands turn out for 2022 Atlanta Pride parade and festival

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Festival is back after two years of cancellations.

Thousands of people from around the country and the world have come together for this year’s celebration! PeachtreeTV and the Atlanta News First team is bringing you LIVE coverage!

4:00 p.m.

Shout out to the thousands who took over the streets of downtown and midtown ATL during the #ATLPride parade! #PrideonPeach @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/RwDaoitPQI — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) October 9, 2022

3:45 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Great time covering #ATLPride 🌈 with this group! Had fun, heard great stories from participants and now we can all see why folks countdown to this event each year!! #PrideonPeach @ATLNewsFirst @LanaHarrisNews @JoshMorganNews pic.twitter.com/7t5u21XIK3 — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) October 9, 2022

Look at that turn out! Thousands of parade-goers have filled the streets of Midtown and Downtown Atlanta for #AtlantaPride2022 pic.twitter.com/oz8WgRAUtl — Atlanta News First (@ATLNewsFirst) October 9, 2022

3 p.m.

This couple said “I Do” on top of a float the Atlanta Pride Parade.

2:45 p.m.

The Atlanta Pride Parade 2022 (The Atlanta Pride Parade 2022)

2:20 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

1:38 p.m.

The Atlanta Pride Parade resumes! The car fire has been put out.

Emergency crews extinguish car fire. (Emergency crews extinguish car fire.)

Emergency crews extinguish car fire. (Emergency crews extinguish car fire.)

1:17 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a car fire along the parade route on 10th Street. The Atlanta Pride Parade has been put on hold until firefighters can put out the blaze.

Car on fire along 10th Street where Atlanta Pride Parade is underway (Car on fire along 10th Street where Atlanta Pride Parade is underway)

12:45 PM:

Thousands gather for Atlanta Pride 2022

12:30 PM:

The Atlanta Pride Parade begins!

The PeachtreeTV Pride Parade float!

The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade (The 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade)

12 PM:

The Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off!

Before the #AtlantaPrideParade. Watch at 12:30 on Peachtree TV and all our streaming platforms. #PrideOnPeach pic.twitter.com/axQlZFEUeJ — Peachtree TV - WPCH (@peachtreetv) October 9, 2022

The Atlanta News First team is getting ready to celebrate PRIDE with you!

We are ready for the broadcast! @peachtreetv Come by say hi….or watch on TV. https://t.co/fqOhAvM5Gm — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) October 9, 2022

