Thousands turn out for 2022 Atlanta Pride parade and festival
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Festival is back after two years of cancellations.
Thousands of people from around the country and the world have come together for this year’s celebration! PeachtreeTV and the Atlanta News First team is bringing you LIVE coverage!
PHOTOS: Atlanta Pride Parade 2022 | Oct. 9, 2022
4:00 p.m.
3:45 p.m.
3:30 p.m.
3 p.m.
This couple said “I Do” on top of a float the Atlanta Pride Parade.
2:45 p.m.
2:20 p.m.
1:50 p.m.
1:38 p.m.
The Atlanta Pride Parade resumes! The car fire has been put out.
1:17 p.m.
Emergency crews are responding to a car fire along the parade route on 10th Street. The Atlanta Pride Parade has been put on hold until firefighters can put out the blaze.
12:45 PM:
Thousands gather for Atlanta Pride 2022
12:30 PM:
The Atlanta Pride Parade begins!
The PeachtreeTV Pride Parade float!
12 PM:
The Atlanta Pride Festival kicks off!
The Atlanta News First team is getting ready to celebrate PRIDE with you!
