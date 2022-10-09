Mother, 2 children rescued just before Vienna train crash

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department.

On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing near the police station in reference to a vehicle that had been struck by the train.

Officers learned that a black SUV driven by Rodreka Morgan,26, had stalled on the tracks. A passing car saw the vehicle on the tracks and noticed the train coming and got out to help. The assisting motorist was able to get Morgan and her two kids out of the vehicle just in time before the train struck the vehicle.

WMAZ-TV in Macon reported the man who came to the rescue was the city’s mayor, Eddie Daniels.

Police said Daniels sustained minor injuries from the impact and flying debris.

An investigation by the Georgia State Patrol determined that Morgan had alcohol in her system.

Morgan was charged with DUI and two counts of Child Endangerment.

