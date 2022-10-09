Man waving rifle on roof of home shot by police, GBI investigating

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man waving a rifle on the roof of a Marietta home was shot by police Saturday night.

According to Marietta police, firefighters were dispatched to a medical call on Frances Avenue at Church Street at 10:30 p.m.

The caller told Cobb County 911 dispatchers that his son was in a crisis and suicidal.

According to Marietta police, when firefighters arrived, they spotted a man on the roof of a house with a rifle.

Fire crews then requested backup from the Marietta Police Department, according to a report.

When officers arrived they saw a man on the roof, now confirmed to be 25 years old, waving a rifle.

Police said the suspect refused verbal commands to drop the weapon and instead raised it and pointed it at them.

Officers then fired their weapons, striking the man before he dropped the weapon and surrendered.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said no officers were injured.

