Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers with Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful walked along Flint river Saturday to pick up trash, to make that walk better for everyone else.

The organization did its annual Rivers Alive cleanup Saturday morning.

They picked up debris along the walkway and along the river.

Jawana Washington, executive director of Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful, said volunteers are critical to keeping the river clean..

”Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful could not exist without the help of volunteers, Volunteers are essential to any effort we put on and we are especially grateful for them. It is a beautiful day to be down here. If you just want to come and just take a brisk walk and see what the creator has made, it’s amazing,” she said.

During the past 18 years, volunteers have removed more than 57 tons of debris from the banks of the bed of the flint river.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.