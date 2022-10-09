Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Fall Front Keeps Us Dry/Cool

Cool and dry
Cool and dry
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dry front passed by this afternoon. That will be why temperatures won’t be as warm over the next few days.

Lows in the lower 50s Sunday morning with a high in the lower 80s. Copy and paste that weather for Monday. After that, moisture begins to build and afternoon temperatures return to the warm side. Highs in the upper 80s starting Tuesday. Lows will trend into the 60s with fog possible in the AM hours.

The big story next week is a front that could bring rain along with it. Southwest Georgia has stayed rain free for almost a month and drought is beginning to pop up for our southwestern communities. The drought wouldn’t end drought, but it would provide some relief.

Nothing of note in the tropics. There are more than 50 days until hurricane season is over so we’ll keep watching it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Fatal shooting
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
Lowndes County
Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend dry, rain next week
Rain returns next week
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Oct 7
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather