Fall Front Keeps Us Dry/Cool

A dry front passed by this afternoon. That will be why temperatures won’t be as warm over the next few days.

Lows in the lower 50s Sunday morning with a high in the lower 80s. Copy and paste that weather for Monday. After that, moisture begins to build and afternoon temperatures return to the warm side. Highs in the upper 80s starting Tuesday. Lows will trend into the 60s with fog possible in the AM hours.

The big story next week is a front that could bring rain along with it. Southwest Georgia has stayed rain free for almost a month and drought is beginning to pop up for our southwestern communities. The drought wouldn’t end drought, but it would provide some relief.

Nothing of note in the tropics. There are more than 50 days until hurricane season is over so we’ll keep watching it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.