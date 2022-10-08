Warnock brings bus tour to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Raphael Warnock is continuing his statewide “Working for Georgia” bus tour right here in Albany.

Warnock wants voters to know he’s here to represent working-class people and help to keep costs down when it comes to things like healthcare

“I know who I work for. I work for the people of Georgia. And if you would give me the honor, it would be my honor to work for you for the next six years,” Warnock said.

Many people showed up to the event to hear the Reverend speak on issues such as affordable healthcare, better housing for veterans and abortion rights.

Many people came to the event Friday to show their support. (WALB)

Warnock said he’s going to continue to fight for some of the issues he addressed when he was first elected into the senate.

“Get this cap that I was able to run on insulin, not only for folks who are on Medicare but for people who have private insurance,” Warnock said. “Insulin shouldn’t be expensive. In addition to that, I’m hoping to do my part to push Georgia a little bit closer to good standing Medicaid.”

He said healthcare is just one of the many issues he is passionate about.

Senator Raphael Warnock. (WALB)

“I’m going to remain focused on the struggles of ordinary people. I’m going to remain focused on one veteran and on our service members who have been struggling with housing that’s not up to par,” Warnock said. “Which is why I push forward several pieces of legislation to address the issues with veterans’ housing and I want to make sure that we do everything to make healthcare affordable.”

Warnock also said as a Georgia native, it is most important for him to remain close to the issues at hand.

“I enjoy getting out and talking to the people of Georgia. It’s something that I never stopped doing quite frankly,” he said. “I’ve been moving all across the state. And in the closing weeks of this campaign, I intend to keep talking to Georgia farmers, Georgia veterans (and) parents. The people for whom this legislation that I fought for is about.”

Warnock is currently leading in the polls against his opponent Herschel Walker, 47.9% to Walker’s 43.9% with Election Day quickly approaching on November 8.

