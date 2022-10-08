Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

No. 2 UGA routs Auburn 42-10 in Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety...
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is stopped short of the goal line by Auburn safety Cayden Bridges (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over listless Auburn 42-10.

The Bulldogs got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.

Georgia ran its winning streak to six in the series and has not lost the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at home since 2005.

Robby Ashford was 13 for 38 for 168 yards while frequently scrambling to elude pressure for the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana....
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
Fatal shooting
2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 8: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
Lowndes County
Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson

Latest News

Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes to lead Jackson State to a 26-12 win over Alabama...
Sanders leads Jackson State past Alabama State 26-12
Alabama inmates are in their second day of a work strike.
Alabama prisoners refusing to work in 2nd day of protest
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during an NFL football training camp...
Bucs relocating to Miami area due to potential impact of Ian
(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina