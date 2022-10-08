Habitat for Humanity clothing store set to open

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new habitat for humanity clothing store is set to open soon.

The new store takes the place of the former Pier One Imports building on Dawson Road.

The store already has racks filled with donated clothes. The clothes are all gently used and Habitat for Humanity staff said they promise prices will be far lower than retail sale prices.

More importantly, all the proceeds will go to helping people get their first homes.

”Over the next 6 years, our plan is to be a little vigorous, and build 10 homes a year for the next 6 years, to qualifying families so this new store along with the success of our current store, is huge right now,” said Shannon Rogers, Habitat for Humanity Clothing Store manager.

The planned opening for the new store is Monday, Oct. 17. The hours will be 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

