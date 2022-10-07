Ask the Expert
Weekend dry, rain next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous with warm 80s Friday afternoon. Look for increasing clouds ahead of a cold front sliding east tonight. Although clouds hold through Saturday dry conditions prevail with slightly cooler temperatures through the weekend. Clearing late Saturday brings sunshine back on Sunday. Enjoy the cool crisp air with highs low-mid 80s and lows low-mid 50s.

You’ve got great fall weather for all outdoor activities through the middle of next week. Forecast models are showing moisture returning Thursday with the best chance of rain in about a month. Showers likely into early Friday then drying out heading into the weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Julia is tracking westward over the Caribbean Sea. Julie is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane as it nears the coast of Nicaragua with projected landfall this weekend. There’s no threat to the lower 48.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

