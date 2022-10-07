Ask the Expert
Valdosta man shot and killed by his neighbor

Fatal shooting
Fatal shooting(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah Dyson, 26, both from Valdosta. During the argument, Dyson pulled out a gun and shot Harrison.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Police responded to an apartment on the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road after multiple residents reported that someone had been shot. When police arrived, they found residents giving first aid to Harrison who had a gunshot wound to his chest, according to VPD.

Harrison was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Dyson was found by police and arrested on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Loveday was arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime), aggravated assault (party to the crime) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (party to the crime).

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crime and further charges are pending.

