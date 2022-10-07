Ask the Expert
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy

By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00 a.m. at Cook County High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. The burial will follow at Greggs Baptist Church.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Carolyn Harris Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Cook County High School beginning at 3:00 p.m.

In memory of Cpt. Arnold, Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff.

“It is fitting and proper to recognize Captain Arnold’s service to Cook County and the state of Georgia by lowering the flags on the state capitol building and in Cook County to half-staff,” Kemp said in the executive order.

The flag in Atlanta will fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday.

