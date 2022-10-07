Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Olive Garden employee was charged with arson after setting another employee’s car on fire, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Darien Brooks, 27, was arrested for second-degree arson.

On Oct. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., Valdosta officers and Valdosta firefighters responded to Olive Garden after receiving reports that a vehicle was on fire.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, it appeared that the cause of the fire was arson, according to VPD. Investigators with both the police department and the fire department began to investigate the arson.

The investigation revealed that Brooks was upset and started the fire on another employee’s vehicle.

“This was great teamwork between the police department and the fire department, to thoroughly investigate this case and identify the offender.” Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan said.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.

