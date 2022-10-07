Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway

By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers.

As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.

The right/outside shoulders also will close. Grading in the area is expected to begin the following week. Drivers can expect to see trucks entering and exiting travel lanes.

When complete, officials said construction will provide motorists another way to reach Ledo Road, which should relieve congestion on Nottingham Way.

Construction will include Albany’s first roundabout near the commercial area of Albany Mall and two new bridges on U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.

The project is expected to take around two years to complete.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

