Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using drug-involved premises on Oct. 6, following a four-day trial that began on Oct. 3 at the U.S. Courthouse in Albany.

Daise faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count, a $1 million maximum fine for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and a $500,000 maximum fine for maintaining and using a drug-involved premise. Sentencing will be set by a court at a later day.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at Daise’s apartment on West Hill Avenue in Valdosta in November 2019.

Daise was on probation at the time for a prior state felony. Officers recovered 48 grams of powder cocaine, evidence of crack-cocaine production, a loaded firearm stolen from Tifton and ammunition.

Daise’s cellphone had prior conversations about him selling drugs to others and meeting in the Valdosta apartment complex’s parking lot to conduct the transactions, as well as photographs of guns and narcotics on his phone.

“The defendant was selling controlled substances out of a Valdosta apartment complex, and he has a long track record in the community of committing this type of criminal offenses,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Persistent, repeat criminal offenders face federal prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia when they choose to disregard the law by committing crimes that clearly harm others and damage neighborhoods.”

Daise has multiple prior felony convictions at the state level, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Brooks County Superior Court.

“Despite prior felony convictions, Daise continued to plague our communities with drugs and the crimes that result from it,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Keri Farley said. “Thanks to our partnership with local law enforcement, he will now spend a lengthy time in federal prison without the possibility of parole.”

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Special Operations Division and FBI.

