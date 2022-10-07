Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus armed robbery suspect charged

One man was charged in an armed robbery.
One man was charged in an armed robbery.(Americus police department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department.

Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.

On Thursday, an officer was flagged down by a man saying he was just robbed at gunpoint near Mayo and Wllit Streets. Officers searched the area nearby and found Jackson, who then fled from police.

Police said they then quickly took Jackson into custody on the 300 block of Bumphead Road.

Since that road is near multiple Sumter County schools, Sumter County Primary, Elementary, Intermediate, Middle, and High schools were all put on lockdown as a precaution, according to a school official and police.

Officials say Jackson never went into any of those nearby schools.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance.
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
Photo of illegal drugs and weapons retrieved by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as part of...
GBI: 2 Crisp Co. men arrested by in drug trafficking bust
Valdosta Police Department says this isn't anything new. Just a reminder.
Valdosta PD enforces curfew for minors
Wildfires burning in Shelby County
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

Latest News

Fatal shooting
Valdosta man shot and killed by his neighbor
Lowndes County
Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that changes will be coming to Liberty...
Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway
Wildfires burning in Shelby County
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger