Americus armed robbery suspect charged

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department.

Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.

On Thursday, an officer was flagged down by a man saying he was just robbed at gunpoint near Mayo and Wllit Streets. Officers searched the area nearby and found Jackson, who then fled from police.

Police said they then quickly took Jackson into custody on the 300 block of Bumphead Road.

Since that road is near multiple Sumter County schools, Sumter County Primary, Elementary, Intermediate, Middle, and High schools were all put on lockdown as a precaution, according to a school official and police.

Officials say Jackson never went into any of those nearby schools.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.