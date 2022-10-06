Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet

Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she was traveling in her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.(McHenry Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital.

WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The Harrison County coroner said 67-year-old Sherry Arrington died in the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle that her husband, who was not immediately identified, was driving. He was transported to the Forrest General Hospital in unknown condition.

The couple was reportedly on their way to Cruisin’ The Coast, a festival that celebrates antique, classic and hot rod vehicles.

Wiggins police have not released any further immediate details regarding the crash but said their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

Latest News

Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich.,...
Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit
Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s...
2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island
The MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center campus is seen, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy