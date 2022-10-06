VLPRA set to host Special Olympics Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Special Olympians from across the state are ready to take home the gold in south Georgia. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is hosting more than 1,000 Special Olympians and coaches for the Fall State Games starting on Friday.

This event is just one event that VLPRA has recruited for the Valdosta- Lowndes community.

“State Special Olympics has been held in different parts of the state, and as part of our sports recruitment process, we were able to bring it here to Valdosta and Lowndes County back in 2019. Now, since then, a few things have happened that have kind of curtailed some of the games but we’re back in full force this year, and we’re excited for all of the athletes to be in town,” VLPRA Marketing and Public Relations Director, Jessica Catlett said.

On Friday and Saturday, they will be competing at Freedom Park and Quiet Pines Golf Course. VLPRA says this is an event you won’t want to miss.

If you would like more information on the events, please see Special Olympics Georgia’s website here.

