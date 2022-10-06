VLPRA launches new recruitment brand

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) wants to lure more people to the area and they’ve got a new marketing plan in place to do so.

VLPRA is launching a new recruitment brand to keep Title-town flourishing. After years of successfully bringing youth and adult sports tournaments, VLPRA felt like it was time to step it up a notch.

“Compete Valdosta-Lowndes” is the name of this new recruitment brand. It was made to bring more athletes and tournaments to the Valdosta-Lowndes area.

Jessica is the Marketing and Public Relations Director for VLPRA and now Compete Valdosta Lowndes also! (Source: WALB)

“Compete Valdosta-Lowndes is a brand we created specifically to speak to tournament directors and owners. We at VLPRA serve the residents of Valdosta and Lowndes County, so when we created the brand, we did so to target market that specific segment, to make sure we’re reaching out to exactly the right people,” Jessica Catlett, Marketing and Public Relations Director for VLPRA, said.

VLPRA said their original brand was working great, but they wanted to do something a little bit different.

“We’ve been working for years to bring tournaments to Valdosta and Lowndes County and have been very successful with more than $50 million in economic impact over the last nine years. We actually already launched the brand and are just now launching the website competevaldostalowndes.com. It features all of the facilities that are available for tournaments, both our facilities and our partner facilities. We’re able to work with them to bring larger tournaments to town,” Catlett, said.

The group says this large marketing undertaking wouldn’t have been possible without their support and stakeholders.

The executive director tells me this new recruitment is one of many achievements to come. (Source: WALB)

“This community is a championship destination, as we are known throughout the nation for superb facilities. Last year with all of our community partners, we were able to bring in over $7 million in economic impact for our community alone. As you can see, we’ve only just begun,” George Page, VLPRA and Compete Valdosta Executive Director, said. “VLPRA plans to build on their success so far with this new addition of “Compete Valdosta- Lowndes,” and all the future facilities to come.”

