Sumter Co. High recieve athletic spirit award

GHSA Cooperative Spirit Award was presented to Sumter County Highschool for its athletes sportsmanship.
GHSA Cooperative Spirit Award was presented to Sumter County Highschool for its athletes sportsmanship.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) Sumter County Highschool recently won a Cooperative Spirit Award out of eight other Georgia schools.

Part of the athletic program theme is a new tradition. The goal is for athletes to learn life skills and how to develop their character.

“Okay, so with all of the different athletic events within our region and our classification, so last year, we were class Three A, in region two for the state of Georgia. We were selected out of eight different schools to win this award and they look at athletic behavior, on and off the court,” Principal of Sumter County Highschool, Marine Dutcher said.

Dutcher says they are honored to receive the award out of eight regions.

The Cooperative Spirit Award is all about sportsmanship and how athletes perform on and off the field.

“Respect. Respect the game that you’re playing respect to respect the fans and the supporters that support the programs. Also, just having the respect for life, doing things right. Doing things the correct way. Making sure you are in the right at all times and just being disciplined. Discipline goes a long way,” Sumter Co. High School Head Football Coach Clifford Fedd said.

Ignite College and Career Academy goes by its mission of “Culture and Climate” and is part of its teaching the athletes about morals and core values.

Coach Fedd says communication and discipline are what athletes should display on and off the field. It’s a new tradition they hope to continue.

