Still dry as cooler air arrives this weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crystal clear with seasonably warm low-mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clear and pleasantly cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Nice fall weather wraps up the week with above average highs upper 80s. Those readings short-lived as a dry cold front usher in a reinforcing shot of drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend. Not a big drop in temperatures but a return to average and slightly below into early next week.

We’ve got great fall weather for all outdoor activities through the middle of next week. Forecast models are showing moisture returning late week into weekend. That’s almost a week before rain returns.

In the tropics, Invest 91-L upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen as tracks over the south-central Caribbean Sea. PTC 13 is forecast to strengthen as it tracks west across the ABC Islands and portions of Northern South American through Friday. Forecast models keeps the developing system away from the lower 48.

The other area of interest Tropical Depression Twelve not expected to impact any land as it dissipates over the eastern Atlantic.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

