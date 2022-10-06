Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

Wildfires burning in Shelby County
Wildfires burning in Shelby County(WBRC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia.

A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service.

Officials said to avoid burning fires as there has been an uptick in fires.

Thankfully, the cooler temperatures have kept our drought more minimal compared to if we were having warmer weather, according to the WALB First Alert Weather Team.

Albany, and likely other parts of southeast Georgia, have seen at least 26 days without rainfall, per the WALB Weather Team.

For all weather-related news, be sure to tune into WALB News for full updates, and click here for videos and information on current forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

Latest News

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is hosting more than 1,000...
VLPRA set to host Special Olympics Georgia
Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance.
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
The Georgia National Fair
It’s Opening Day at the Georgia National Fair, find out what is going on this year.
The event will be next Saturday from 12-2pm.
Cairo breast cancer awareness brunch to honor survivors