South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia.

A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service.

Officials said to avoid burning fires as there has been an uptick in fires.

Thankfully, the cooler temperatures have kept our drought more minimal compared to if we were having warmer weather, according to the WALB First Alert Weather Team.

Albany, and likely other parts of southeast Georgia, have seen at least 26 days without rainfall, per the WALB Weather Team.

