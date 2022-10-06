Ask the Expert
Golden Rams look to avoid falling victim to trap game against Edward Waters

They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0.
They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams are seeking their 4th straight win this weekend.

They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0.

This smells like a classic trap game for ASU since they’re flourishing and the tigers are coming off their first win of the season, but

Coach Giardina is confident that his team will keep their foot on the gas pedal.

ASU head football coach, Gabe Giardina said his team is a mature group and they don't...
ASU head football coach, Gabe Giardina said his team is a mature group and they don't undermine any opponent in front of them

“So I think there’s a little taste in our guys mouths on offense that we want to score more points and throw the ball a little bit more effectively and even on the run the ball more effectively. And then defensively and special teams wise we’re going to keep doing what were doing and play to our character and brand and it’s just not hard I think for a group that’s mature like this group is to say ‘hey look one game at a time it doesn’t matter who’s on the schedule’ and Edward Waters been scoring some points and we all know Dr. Faison up there and we don’t want to give him bragging rights: said Giardina.

Kickoff will be this Saturday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

