Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses

Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance.
Police said the suspects were caught on surveillance.(Dougherty county police department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency.

On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600 block of Holly Drive. The stolen truck was found in the 900 block of Moultrie Road on Sept. 29, with over $1,000 of items missing from inside.

Deputies said the man in the photo is a suspect in the truck theft while the women appear to be with the suspect are currently considered a witness.

If anyone has any information on the suspect and witnesses, you are asked to the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430- 6600.

