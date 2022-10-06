Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency.

On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600 block of Holly Drive. The stolen truck was found in the 900 block of Moultrie Road on Sept. 29, with over $1,000 of items missing from inside.

Deputies said the man in the photo is a suspect in the truck theft while the women appear to be with the suspect are currently considered a witness.

If anyone has any information on the suspect and witnesses, you are asked to the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430- 6600.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.