Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dog rescued after being dug out of sewer pipe in Alabama

By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A dog owner in Vestavia Hills is thankful her golden retriever is now resting safely after spending hours trapped in a sewer pipe.

The dog’s owner, Kerri Willson, says Tigerlily, a 14-year-old golden retriever mix somehow got stuck about 35-feet into an 18-inch sewer pipe.

Private contractors came out to rescue the dog.

Eventually, an excavator was brought in and crews dug down to the pipe and cracked it open, pulling the dog free.

They carried her out in a plastic tub and gave her some water.

Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe
Tigerlily shortly after she was freed from an underground pipe(WBRC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Former Uber security chief guilty of data breach coverup
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her...
‘Our worst fears’: Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
FILE - The recently closed Savannah Medical Clinic, which provided abortions for four decades...
At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says