Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Daughter born paralyzed after mother shot while pregnant, family says

A family in New Orleans says their daughter was born paralyzed after her mother was shot. (Source: WVUE)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The daughter of a musician in New Orleans was born with a spinal cord injury after the mother was shot while pregnant.

Blossom Ruffins, daughter of Kermit Ruffins and Harmonese Pleasant, was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down, WVUE reports. Doctors said the 6-month-old Blossom still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mother was shot while pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.

“We are just in a predicament that we never thought would happen,” Ruffins said. “We must have been too happy or something for something like this sad to happen to his family. Blossom saved Harmonese’s life because the bullet hit her stomach and the baby’s spine. Harmonese wouldn’t have made it if the baby wasn’t here.”

The musician said his baby girl is showing signs of movement in her toes occasionally.

Doctors said only time will tell what the future holds for Blossom.

“We’re just blessed to wake up every morning and take the mindset of, ‘Let’s make the decision to be happy,’” Ruffins said.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help cover the hospital bills. Donations can be made here.

“I’d like to thank everybody that helped so far,” Ruffins said. “Any little thing always helps when it comes to money because my profession is not going to let me be able to afford what’s coming to us.”

As of Thursday, nearly $20,000 have been raised in the $150,000 GoFundMe goal.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

Latest News

FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester to pay $12 million to kin of Daniel Prude, Black man killed by police
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets
Logo for the United Way of Southwest Georgia
Dougherty Co. Schools and United Way bring awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
Whistleblower: 665 left FBI over misconduct in two decades
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana