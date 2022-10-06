Colquitt Regional Medical Center building new education center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is building a new Medical Education Building to better serve South Georgia’s healthcare.

Colquitt Regional’s new Medical Education Building will enhance access to primary care and psychiatry.

Medical experts at Colquitt Regional say they are seeing an increase in mental health issues.

Most rural areas are underserved with professionals to treat mental health but the New Medical Education building will offer residency programs to address these growing needs.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center will have their new Medical Education Building open Fall of 2023. (Source: WALB)

“So everything that we see here is things that we see in the big cities as well but it’s more personal here and because your patients are part of the community,” said Anthony Cimmino, 1st-year Psychiatry Resident. “You see them on an everyday basis inside and outside the hospital. You build relationships with them, and that was something very special to me.”

Typically medical residents will stay within a 50-mile radius of where they train. Health officials said Colquitt Regional has been able to see success already with a few of their own physicians they have retained.

“The beautiful thing as a physician about being in graduate medical education and working with residents is the number of patients that we get to touch (with) because it’s exponentially larger now because as we produce more high-quality physicians, whether they stay in the community or even go abroad, we’re touching that many more people’s lives,” said Dr. Woodwin Weeks, Colquitt Regional chief academic officer.

Colquitt Regional hopes to become “The Center of Excellence” by providing the necessary training in the fields of family medicine and psychiatry residencies.

“As of right now, my plan is to practice get board certified right after I graduate, and practice here in Moultrie and give back to the community that’s so nice enough to give me an opportunity down here,” said Cimmino.

With these two residency programs, the goal is to retain these physicians in their prospective areas.

