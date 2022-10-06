Cairo breast cancer awareness brunch to honor survivors

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Breast Cancer survivors in South Georgia are sharing their stories in hopes to help and inspire others.

Andrea Copeland, the owner of an event venue called The Carousel, said they will host an event on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 2 p.m., to raise money and celebrate the victories of cancer survivors.

Breast cancer survivors’ stories hit home for Andrea. Her cousin has had breast cancer for five years.

Cheryl Copeland battled breast cancer for 5 years. Now she is cancer free (WALB)

“Up to the main part of me having to do chemo, I still did not believe I had cancer. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me. I did what I was supposed to do,” Cheryl Copeland, Andrea’s cousin, said.

On Oct. 5, Cheryl got the news millions are wishing for.

“Today, 5 years, I’m cancer free. Cancer free. No more remission, it’s gone. I am free. I am free,” Cheryl said.

Carolyn Robinson, a breast cancer survivor, said during her battle with breast cancer it has been important to keep the faith.

“Once I realized that I would be healed, I put my mind on being healed. I just said from day one that I would be healed. Getting up, you do want to stay in bed, but again staying positive and just telling yourself to just get up and move because the chemo does wear your body out,” Robinson said.

Gloria Filmore, another breast cancer survivor, said it was important for her to catch it early. She did it by self-inspecting and getting mammograms.

“As long as you put awareness. Some people may not even be aware. They may have heard of it, but they may not be aware of the resources. They feel like they can’t get treatment because they don’t have insurance,” Filmore said.

Felicia Hunter, a three-year breast cancer survivor, said she had a support system.

“What I told myself three years ago was allow people in. I could not do this by myself. This was a journey I did not want to do by myself. I’m glad that I had people. I’m glad that I had people that would come in and help that were supportive,” Hunter said.

