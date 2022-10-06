Blazers are blocking out the noise as they get ready to host West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State is finally back home after their grueling three game road trip.

The Blazers went 2-1, but that lone one loss was a tough one against Delta State 70-31.

Although there’s been some negative reactions surrounding the loss, this team is blocking out the noise, and remain focused on the task at hand.

The task is no easy one, they welcome West Alabama who has a 3 headed monster on the ground who totaled 338 yards last week against Shorter.

“When you have a defense that has a problem right now stopping the run, smothering the run and you cut on the tape and see a guy go 80 yards on the first plays of the game last week against Shorter and you see another guy who’s 6′2 240 and you start wondering like ‘man we got to get this guy down’ and come up with a plan to get these guys down. They’re really good at tail back. They’ve had some struggles in the passing game, but they haven’t passed the ball very much. I think they rushed for 338 last week against Shorter, so anytime you’re rushing 300 plus yards, you’re going to run the ball and they’re playing really good defense. All of them are scary” said VSU head coach, Tremaine Jackson.

VSU head football coach, Tremaine Jackson said West Alabama is really good at tailback and each running back will be tough to stop (WALB)

Coach Jackson also said they’ll be ready for the potent rushing attack.

Kickoff for this one will be at 7pm this Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

