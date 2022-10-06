Armed suspect arrested after running towards school in Americus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been taken into custody after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they arrested them running towards a school(s) in Americus.

At around 1:45 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Americus Police Department with the capture and arrest of an armed suspect on Bumphead Road. The suspect was spotted running toward the school, so a lockdown was ordered for Sumter Co. High School, among possibly other schools, according to a school official.

The suspect was caught and taken into custody without incident and the lockdown was lifted. The lockdown at Sumter Co. High lasted around 30 minutes.

WALB has contacted the sheriff’s office to learn more about the suspect and potential charges.

