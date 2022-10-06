GBI: 2 Crisp Co. men arrested by in drug trafficking bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has made two arrests in a multi-month drug trafficking investigation, according to the agency.
The investigation was specifically targeting drug trafficking suspect, Grayling Coley. He, along with a man who authorities say was acting as his bodyguard, Marqavious Gaston, were arrested after police carried out search warrants on Coley’s apartments.
A search was executed at one of Coley’s apartments which, according to the GBI, was used for a “drug distribution network.”
Coley was charged with:
• Two counts of Trafficking Heroin
• Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
• One count of Distribution of Heroin
• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
• One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
• One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
• Three counts of use of a communication facility during the commission of certain crimes
Gaston was charged with:
• One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth
• One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin
• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute
• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute
• Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
• One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm
• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
The GBI says they also recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun, and a Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle at another of Coley’s Cordele addresses.
