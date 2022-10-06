Ask the Expert
GBI: 2 Crisp Co. men arrested by in drug trafficking bust

Photo of illegal drugs and weapons retrieved by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as part of a four moth investigation into a drug trafficker in Cordele.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has made two arrests in a multi-month drug trafficking investigation, according to the agency.

The investigation was specifically targeting drug trafficking suspect, Grayling Coley. He, along with a man who authorities say was acting as his bodyguard, Marqavious Gaston, were arrested after police carried out search warrants on Coley’s apartments.

A search was executed at one of Coley’s apartments which, according to the GBI, was used for a “drug distribution network.”

Coley was charged with:

• Two counts of Trafficking Heroin

• Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

• One count of Distribution of Heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

• Three counts of use of a communication facility during the commission of certain crimes

Gaston was charged with:

• One count of Party to the crime of trafficking meth

• One count of Party to the crime of distribution of heroin

• One count of Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

• One count of Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

• Two counts of Possession of Schedule II controlled substances with the intent to distribute

• Four counts of Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

• One count of Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm

• One count of Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

The GBI says they also recovered methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Smith and Wesson .22 handgun, and a Del-ton 5.56 AR-15 rifle at another of Coley’s Cordele addresses.

