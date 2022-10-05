Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said the tiny, 4-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved to sunbathe while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime, Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who died in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

Latest News

SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years
Lowdnes Co. eaders are encouraging the public to participate in this event.
Lowndes County and Valdosta host tire recycling event
Purdue University police said they are investigating the death of a student in a residence hall...
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody, university says
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise