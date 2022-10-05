Week 7 Team of the Week: Mitchell County Eagles

Camilla, Ga. (WALB) - This weeks team of the week isn’t defined by their record. The first four weeks saw them play teams

with a combined record of 18-3. This past Friday night they got into the win column. The Mitchell County Eagles captured

their first win of the season Friday night, hanging on to beat Terrell County 26-22. Despite it being their first win, Mitchell

County has been in almost every game this season. Coach Pinkins has the team feeling good and looking for it to continue.

“Always something to build upon, that first win was something big even though we made some mistakes throughout the

course of the game we just want to take that game build off the win, eliminate the mistakes moving forward and try to play

a better overall game next week.”

