Week 6 Team of the Week: Lowndes Vikings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings got off to a little bit of a slow start to the 2022 season going just .500, but

Friday night they made a big statement across the 7A region and that’s why they are the Week 6 WALB team of the week.

Head coach Zach Gage and the Vikings defeated Grayson on Friday night 24-14. Sophomore QB Marvis Parrish totaled 182

yards and accounted for all three touchdowns. It was a clean game by the young team, committing no turnovers and just two

penalties. The defense also played well holding Grayson to just 30-yards rushing.

