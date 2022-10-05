Week 6 Play of the Week: Khari Bogan TD and A.I. Stepover

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s play of the week is from Terrell County. Quarterback Onterious Williams throws a

beauty, dropping it in the bread basket of his wide receiver Kahari Bogan. Then Bogan gets real disrespectful with it, pulling

the old A.I. step over Ty Lue. What a catch and touchdown, letting the defender know exactly how he is feeling. The

Greenwave would come up short in the game but congratulations to Williams and Bogan for capturing the Week six play of

the week.

