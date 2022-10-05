Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.

Right now, they are offering fall photo shoots, plus prom and homecoming gatherings for students, free of charge.

Construction on the home began in 1905 by William Cobb and his wife, who was the manager of the Tift Lumber Mill at the time. The Raeder family tells me the previous owners wanted to build a home that would impress others and be comfortable for guests and family.

“The house is 120 years old, so it really belongs to Tifton, as much as we are lucky and blessed to live here, the house is a part of the history of Tifton. And we want to share that with people and be Stewarts for the next generation for once we’re no longer here,” Susan Reader says.

The couple says opening up their home means a lot to them. They say they both just want to be able to share the love and Tifton’s history throughout the community.

The home is Located at the corner of 12th Street and College Avenue. It borders the Historic District of Tifton. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says the Camellia House is an anchor property for people to come and learn about Tifton’s history.

“The architecture of the detail just the stories about the house is a part of our history, this property is just it’s a magnificent home and I’ve had the opportunity to be in the house,” Mayor Smith said. I know the current owners, I have known the previous owners, and it’s just such a treasure for our community.”

Each season and major holiday, the couple plans to change the décor to match the theme. They tell WALB they have hopes to continue this tradition for generations to come. To let the Raeders know you are planning to stop by, you can click here.

