Marine Corps base in Albany begins Toys for Tots donation collections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) is already getting ready for the holidays. They’re asking for donations for the 75th Annual Toys for Tots gift drive.

The campaign serves as a way for the Marines to provide toys for underprivileged children.

Collection boxes can be found at places throughout Albany like Walgreens, Walmart and Pretoria Fields Brewery.

The base asks that donations are in good condition and cost between $5 and $15. They also ask that people stray away from more violent-type toys, like guns.

If people don’t have a toy to donate, they can scan the QR code on the toy collection boxes and donate directly.

Sergeant Reginald Hammons with MCLB says they are hoping this year can be just as good as the last.

“Last year it was a good turnout. A lot of kids were able to get a lot of toys because we had more than enough for everybody. So hopefully we have the same turnout this year,” Sgt. Hammons said.

December 10th is the deadline to donate. People who would like to sign up to receive from the program can do so as well if they meet the requirements.

Gifts will be distributed on December 17th.

Other families that want to help make Christmas magic happen can go and purchase items off wish lists by age group.

“It is a big need. So when we look at the demographics and we understand that there are certain places where they need to know that there are good people out there,” Sgt. Hammons said. “People can sign up for the program-- if they meet the requirements.”

Applicants for the program can register online through December 1st or by going in person to the Salvation Army on 304 West 2nd Avenue in Albany.

Sign-up dates include Monday, October 24th through Thursday, October 27th, or Monday, October 31st through Thursday, November 3rd.

