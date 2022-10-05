Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lowndes County and Valdosta host tire recycling event

Lowdnes Co. eaders are encouraging the public to participate in this event.
Lowdnes Co. eaders are encouraging the public to participate in this event.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - City of Valdosta and Lowndes County have partnered together to host a fall tire recycling event.

Proper disposal of old tires is important. Leaders say leaving old tires laying around is a fire hazard and poses a danger to public health and safety.

Recycling saves energy and natural resources. Since 2018, Lowndes County and the Valdosta Public Works Departments put together the event to help clean up their community.

“Lowndes County and the city of Valdosta noticed discarded items across county roads, roadways and ditches, and realized that we needed to implement a tire recycling event,” Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Meghan Barwick said.

If you’d like to donate tires, they must be regular car/truck tires and without the rim. If you don’t recycle your tires, they could end up illegally dumped costing the city or county thousands of dollars to remove.

“I think the environmental fee is between $5-$10 a tire. Another thing that no one really thinks about is mosquito control. A lot of times you have tires in the backyard behind your little storage building. They collect water and things like that and that’ll harbor mosquitoes,” City Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove said.

County leaders say this is a part of a beautification project that goes on between the city and county throughout the year.

“Throughout the past few years, we’ve had over 5,000 tires recycled at any time. So it’s a huge event. It gets the tires off of our roadways and out of our rivers, which is super important,” Barwick said.

“It just kind of helps with the littering. Anyone that has tires that they would like to dispose of this is a great way for them to do it free,” Musgrove said.

County and city leaders are encouraging the community to participate in this tire recycling event. They can’t come to pick up these tires but you can drop them off free of charge at 1017 Myrtle street until October 14th.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

Latest News

Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
Destiny Garmon, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Tift Regional Medical Center...
Southwell nurse awarded for ‘pedeatric plushies’ program
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
This combination of two separate photos shows Herschel Walker in Atlanta, May 24, 2022, left,...
Will Walker abortion payment allegations have an impact on Georgia Senate race?