Long dry spell extends into next week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fantastic fall weather continues with a sun/cloud mix and pleasantly warm upper 70s low 80s. Tonight fair and cool as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s.

Look for abundant sunshine and warmer mid 80s tomorrow. Dry conditions prevail as a cold front slides east Friday into Saturday. Increasing clouds but no rain in sight as the front passes on a dry note. It’ll be the leading edge of drier and slightly cooler air. This keeps beautiful fall conditions around for the weekend into next week.

Staying dry the first half of next week. Forecast models are suggesting an end to this extended dry spell next Friday. Although days away, it’s the first look at potential changes in this stagnant weather pattern.

In the tropics we’re watching two systems in the far eastern Atlantic. Invest 91-L remains poorly organized as it moves into the eastern Caribbean. There’s an 80% probability of developing the next 5 days. For now, it’s less likely to track north into the Gulf of Mexico but of course we’re watching. The other area of interest Tropical Depression Twelve is not expected to impact any land areas as it remains over the eastern Atlantic.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

