Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

FBI reminding public of cash reward in pregnant Ben Hill Co. fatal shooting case

Kasara Brown
Kasara Brown(source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Following the three-year anniversary of the death of a Fitzgerald woman, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office are reminding the public of the cash reward set for information that leads to an arrest.

Kasara Brown was found dead on Sept. 15, 2019, at her home in Fitzgerald. She was eight months pregnant with one child at the time of her death.

Investigators said they found that Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A $10,000 reward has been set for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Brown and her unborn baby.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Anyone can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

Latest News

Lowdnes Co. eaders are encouraging the public to participate in this event.
Lowndes County and Valdosta host tire recycling event
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
March honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain will end in Adel
Destiny Garmon, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Tift Regional Medical Center...
Southwell nurse awarded for ‘pedeatric plushies’ program
The Tifton couple turned their home into a community gathering place, free of charge, for those...
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community