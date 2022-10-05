FBI reminding public of cash reward in pregnant Ben Hill Co. fatal shooting case

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Following the three-year anniversary of the death of a Fitzgerald woman, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office are reminding the public of the cash reward set for information that leads to an arrest.

Kasara Brown was found dead on Sept. 15, 2019, at her home in Fitzgerald. She was eight months pregnant with one child at the time of her death.

Investigators said they found that Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A $10,000 reward has been set for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Brown and her unborn baby.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Anyone can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

