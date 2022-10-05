Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Chick-fil-A tops the list again for satisfaction, speed among fast-food restaurants

For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction...
For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction rate for its level of service.(CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – For the third consecutive year, Chick-fil-A is topping the chart with the highest satisfaction rate for its level of service.

This year, however, the fast-food establishment shares the title with Carl’s Jr., according to Intouch Insight’s annual drive-thru study.

The report features data from over 1,500 random drive-thru shops across the country and measures consumer expectations for performance in the quick-service industry.

The report shows that orders placed with friendly staff are more accurate and delivered faster, but despite the impact, friendliness in drive-thru restaurants has been steadily declining over time.

“We’ve all heard that a smile goes a long way, and in quick service, that certainly rings true,” said Laura Livers, Head of Strategic Growth at Intouch Insight.

According to the study, Arby’s, Dunkin’, and Hardee’s tied for third in regard to satisfaction, edging out Taco Bell and McDonald’s.

While customer satisfaction is important to most consumers, they also have a need for speed – which is being delivered in 2022.

The study shows the average total time in the drive-thru line is nearly 10 seconds faster compared to 2021.

The report measured the drive-thru time using two different methods.

First, it looks at the total time it takes a customer to order and receive their food, regardless of the number of vehicles in line.

KFC is the new frontrunner using this methodology, knocking Chick-fil-A off the list entirely for the first time in three years.

The study also measured the total time it took someone to go through the entire drive-thru process divided by the average number of cars in line to provide more comparable results.

With that method, Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s topped the list for the third straight year.

“The drive-thru remains a staple in food service, and today’s quick-serve restaurants are making huge strides towards greater innovation and convenience in the space,” Livers said. “In a world of immediacy, creating an optimal experience with immediate satisfaction keeps customers coming back for more.”

The annual drive-thru study has covered the same core brands for 22 years to provide insights into performance in the quick-service industry.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
Capt. Terry Arnold died of a heart attack while breaking up a high school fight, according to...
Procession honoring fallen Cook Co. sheriff’s captain ends in Adel
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a...
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
Biden pledges federal support until Florida finishes rebuilding. (CNN, POOL, MARGARET CRUZ,...
Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Florida
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Relatives plead for tips on kidnapped family, including baby
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, from left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada,...
Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years