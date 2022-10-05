Albany organization offering affordable internet services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A meeting will be held to help south Georgians in need of affordable internet service and devices needed for work, healthcare or school.

The Black Churches For Digital Equity will hold a sign-up meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church in east Albany.

This is a sign-up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is an FCC benefit program. To be eligible, residents must be receiving federal support like reduced lunch, SNAP, or S.S.I.

Officials say the goal is to end the digital divide for people in need.

