Warmer days ahead of next cold front

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly sunny with a light NE breeze and pleasant mid-upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, variably cloudy and cool with lows low 50s.

This benign weather pattern holds the rest of the week. As rain stays away, temperatures rise. Highs top upper 80s around 90 and lows reach upper 50s late week. A dry cold front enters the region and slides through Friday into Saturday ushering in cooler air and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the weekend into early week. Finally forecast models are indicating an end to this extended dry stretch. Late next week, around October 14th rain chances return.

In the tropics we’re watching two systems in the far eastern Atlantic. Invest 91L forecast tracks it westward into the Caribbean with a high probability of developing the next 5 days. For now, it’s less likely to steer into the Gulf of Mexico but of course we’re watching. The other area of interest Invest 92L upgraded to Tropical Depression Twelve will likely become a tropical storm (Julie) Wednesday. It’s not expected to impact any land areas as it remains over the eastern Atlantic.

