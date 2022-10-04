Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
VPD says that an investigation showed that the victim was near the road when a person the victim knew shot him.
The victim is in stable condition.
Police say this appears to be an isolated shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with WALB for updates.
