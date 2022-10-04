Ask the Expert
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured

Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

VPD says that an investigation showed that the victim was near the road when a person the victim knew shot him.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police say this appears to be an isolated shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WALB for updates.

