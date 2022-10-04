Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation.

Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14.

The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at 10 a.m.

