Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming

Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14.
Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation.

Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14.

The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at 10 a.m.

For more on Albany State University’s homecoming, click here.

