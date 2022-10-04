Ask the Expert
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs

The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579 Crescent Drive along the intersections of Cherokee Drive and Rosebrier Avenue, according to the city.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A part of Crescent Drive in Albany will be closed for ditch repairs on Wednesday.

The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579 Crescent Drive along the intersections of Cherokee Drive and Rosebrier Avenue, according to the city.

The map above shows the detours drivers will take during the Crescent Drive ditch repairs.
The map above shows the detours drivers will take during the Crescent Drive ditch repairs.(Source: City of Albany)

Traffic detours will be set up along Rosebrier Avenue, Webster Avenue and Cherokee Drive.

The repairs are expected to be finished by Wednesday night, or when work is finished.

The City of Albany said motorists should expect delays and consider finding different routes for the time being.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

