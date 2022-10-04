Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.
Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.(Source: Phoebe)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new leader of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.

Angerami is taking the CEO helm after former Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin retired.

“I’m excited about the impact we can have in improving the health of this community, and I’m ready to get started,” Angerami said.

Previously, Angerami worked for Health First in central Florida, which includes four hospitals, a large physician group and over 9,000 employees. Throughout her 22-year career there, Angerami worked her way up through many leadership roles, and recently, was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of the system’s hospital division.

“Deb is an experienced executive and dynamic leader with a passion for patient safety and a track record of quality improvement,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, and president. “We are fortunate to have her as part of the Phoebe family, and I look forward to the energy and enthusiasm she will bring to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. I know she will help Phoebe’s flagship hospital grow services and enhance patients’ experiences as we build on the 111-year history of Phoebe’s service to our community.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of Phoebe hospital
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
The fire happened at Tift Avenue and North Madison and there was a large emergency responder...
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
Police lights by night
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 7: Vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579...
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs
The annual festivities start Thursday, Oct. 6. The fair runs until Sunday, Oct. 16.
The Ga. National Fair starts soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
WALB
Editorial: With improved technology comes on air glitches — a move toward the future
WALB
Editorial: With improved technology comes on air glitches — a move toward the future