New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new leader of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany.

Angerami is taking the CEO helm after former Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin retired.

“I’m excited about the impact we can have in improving the health of this community, and I’m ready to get started,” Angerami said.

Previously, Angerami worked for Health First in central Florida, which includes four hospitals, a large physician group and over 9,000 employees. Throughout her 22-year career there, Angerami worked her way up through many leadership roles, and recently, was the senior vice president and chief operating officer of the system’s hospital division.

“Deb is an experienced executive and dynamic leader with a passion for patient safety and a track record of quality improvement,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, and president. “We are fortunate to have her as part of the Phoebe family, and I look forward to the energy and enthusiasm she will bring to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. I know she will help Phoebe’s flagship hospital grow services and enhance patients’ experiences as we build on the 111-year history of Phoebe’s service to our community.”

