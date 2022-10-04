Moultrie millage rate decreases

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some Moultrie homeowners will get to keep around $500 in their accounts this year.

City leaders recently approved a millage rate that is lower than the 2016 rate.

Residents can expect the millage rate of their property tax bill to take effect within the next 30 days. This means that with the current millage rate of 8.100, property owners will pay an average of $810 a year for every $100,000 of home value.

Some residents have not been in Moultrie for long. Property taxes will vary depending on location.

“Well, I know it’s easier to maintain here when I was looking for another place to rent because the house we were in was selling all the property values around Moultrie and other counties have gone up tremendously. And I was going to relocate back to Brunswick where I’m from. But property values there have gone up over 65%. So, I’m staying here,” said William Hoggard, a resident of Moultrie.

Hoggard has only lived in Moultrie for five years and has already seen other areas impacted with higher rates. He said he will be staying in Moultrie as its property values have not increased since he’s lived here.

“As we have growth, that new property adds to the value of the city and also absorbs city costs or taxes. So the more growth we have, the more the cost to the city can be spread over the new growth and take the burden off of homeowners or property owners,” said Peter Dillard, Moultrie city manager.

Within the last two years, city officials said keeping the rates low has worked well. And they’ve been able to offer a rebate for some of their senior property owners.

“It was $500 last year, so a property owner who was over 65 or older had their taxes rebated up to $500. Which means that 80% of our senior citizen household owners paid zero city property taxes the last two years,” said Dillard.

The city said it plans to keep the millage rates low, continuing its six-year trend.

