Editorial: With improved technology comes on air glitches — a move toward the future

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has always been known as a leader in the broadcast news industry. As the founding member of the Gray Television company, the work we produce and how we operate is the major reason we are a leader in the broadcast industry.

We are proud of our history and heritage.

We are tasked to daily think about how and why we are delivering the information and content to our viewers and to question ourselves on how we can improve and not be stagnant in this goal.

Earlier this year, we began a major renovation and installation, implementing new technology — which includes updating our long-outdated equipment. Looking to streamline how we operate and broadcast. These changes are for the better and like anything new, it takes time and a few hiccups along the way to be sure we are doing things correctly.

Moving into the future in order to better serve our communities.

As vice president and general manager of WALB, I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as I do recognize that this has been disruptive to your viewing. It has created many unclean news segments which are very frustrating to watch. What is not seen is the countless hours of work our engineering team has put in to make these changes, as well as the many hours of training and stress that our staff has undergone to get us to where we are today.

Through it all, this has not changed the fact that we work tirelessly to bring you, our viewers, the news and information that affects you and your communities. And that will not stop.

News, weather and sports are more than just terms we throw around. They are a major emphasis of our daily job.

Please know we are working to improve our product for you each day and we look forward to bringing you a more improved service. Again, we do recognize that our station has not been as crisp as in the past, but this is being done to improve what we do going forward.

One thing that will never change is our commitment to you, our viewers.

